Trooper Being Charged in Genesee County Crash

Michael Percha
May 1, 2021 @ 10:00am
A crash involving a state trooper from the Flint post last September in Gensee County is leading to charges against him.

On September 14, the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop by pulling a U-turn on Linden Rd. Investigators say he turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing a crash. The passenger of the vehicle was a woman pregnant with twins. One of the twins died as a result of the crash.

The trooper is being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing a miscarriage or stillbirth and a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function. He has been placed on unpaid leave following the investigation into the incident.

