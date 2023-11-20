Triple-A: 55.4 Million People Will Travel More Than 50 Miles Over Thanksgiving
November 20, 2023 11:08AM EST
(Washington, DC) — Over 55 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles this week for Thanksgiving. That’s according to Triple-A. Its forecast shows an increase of over two-percent compared to last year and is the third highest Thansgiving forecast ever recorded. Most Americans are expected to drive to their destinations. However, Triple-A projects four-point-seven-million people are expected to travel by plane for the holiday.