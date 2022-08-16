WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
Tridge Closed for Staining and Painting

By Ann Williams
August 16, 2022 6:01PM EDT
source: City of Midland

Midland’s Tridge will be closed starting Tuesday, Aug. 16 through 5:00 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, as crews do staining and painting work. The Tridge will be open for weekend activities.

A complete renovation of the Tridge was completed in 2017. This week’s work is being done for maintenance and preservation. There’s information on the Tridge and its history on the City of Midland’s website: http://www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/tridge

 

 

