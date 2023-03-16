Trial Set for Three Men Accused of Killing Three-Year-Old

The death of a three-year-old boy in Flint in 2020 is sending three people to trial.

On October 22, a babysitter was watching Messiah Williams at his home in the 1600 block of Oklahoma Avenue. While the boy was sitting in the living room, he was struck in the head by gunfire. He was later pronounced dead at Hurley Medical Center.

Prosecutors in the case say the men responsible, 22-year-old Shamir Banks, 22-year-old London Walton and 23-year-old Cameron Burnett, opened fire on the home in retaliation against the babysitter. They are all charged with first degree muder, discharging a weapon at a bulding causing death, malicious destruction of property, using a firearm to commit a felony and other felonies.

27-year-old Desean Davis is also charged in the crime with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and discharging a firearm at a building causing death. Prosecutors say Davis planned the shooting but backed out at the last minute.