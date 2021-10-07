Tri-City Hindu Temple Celebrating Mahakumbhabhi Inauguration

Tri-City Hindu Temple is celebrating it’s Mahakumbhabhi inauguration now through Sunday, October 10th.
Dr. K.P. Karunakaran says the grand opening event is a “once in a lifetime event for people of Hindu faith in the area.
Located at 3311 Temple Ct. in Kochville township; The multi-day temple-opening celebration is expected to draw several hundred people and include the consecration of granite idols created by artists in India, reciting of Sanskrit hymns, offering of flowers, food and more.
Construction of Tri-City Hindu Temple began in 2013 and was completed in several phases, finishing this summer.
For more information on Tri-City Hindu Temple, you can visit tricityhindutemple.org
Grand opening events are scheduled:
-6pm to 8pm Thursday (10/7),
-9am to Noon and 4pm to 8pm Friday (10/8),
-8:30am to 12:30pm and 4pm to 7pm Saturday (10/9),
-and 8am to 1:30pm Sunday (10/10).