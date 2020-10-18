Tree Care and Pruning with a Certified Arborist
Contact: For information, contact David Lowenstein at 586-469-6085 or [email protected]
Nov. 20, 2020
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Parking lot of Verkuilen Building
21885 Dunham Rd.
Clinton Twp, MI 48036
$25
This class will cover best practices for pruning and the proper equipment for pruning small and mature trees. A certified arborist will lead the class and include a live pruning demonstration of mature trees at the site. The content is suitable for the home gardener seeking to expand their knowledge about when trees need pruning and the techniques for pruning. The material is also relevant for landscape professionals seeking to review or learn pruning techniques. This event will take place outdoors, and participants will be spaced apart. No chairs will be provided, but you may bring your own.
About the instructor
Kevin Bingham is an ISA certified arborist who owns Singing Tree Detroit Tree Service. An arborist since 2001, Kevin invented several items that have been used for improved pruning and tree climbing.
Credits offered:
Certified extension master gardeners will earn 1 continuing education hour which should be reported under Environmental Stewardship – Native plants.
Continuing education credits for Michigan Pesticide Applicators are expected to be offered.
COVID-19 UPDATE: We are planning for an in-person program in November. However, we continue to monitor the evolution of the pandemic and how this might impact the event. We will decide as to whether it is necessary to postpone or change the format of the event prior to this event. This decision will be based on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations/guidelines from MSU, the State of Michigan, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local Health Department guidance. You will be contacted regarding any changes or updates through the email you use to register.
As a condition of attending a Michigan State University (MSU) Extension program, all staff, contractors, vendors and participants are required to follow the guidelines below. To learn more, view the MSU Community Compact. Though this event will take place outdoors with a maximum capacity of 23 participants, a mask and social distancing will be required.
Restrooms will not be available during the event.
Cancellation policy: If you are not feeling well, please stay home. You will receive a full refund with proper notification.
Register