Travis King charged with desertion for running into North Korea

Travis King, the U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korea from South Korea earlier this year, has been charged by the Army with several crimes, including desertion, assaulting other soldiers and soliciting child pornography, according to documents obtained by CBS News.

King, a Private 2nd Class in the U.S. Army, entered North Korea on foot in July while he was on a guided tour of the South Korean border village of Panmunjom, which he joined after absconding from an airport in Seoul, where he was supposed to have boarded a flight back to the U.S.

He was later deported from North Korea and returned to U.S. custody last month.

