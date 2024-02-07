Travis Kelce praises Taylor Swift for record-breaking Grammys win

▶ Watch Video: Super Bowl fever hits Las Vegas on media day

With just days to go until Super Bowl LVIII, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a moment from his team’s preparations to praise his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, after her historic Grammy Awards night.

During Monday’s opening night of activities leading up to the big game in Las Vegas, Kelce was asked by “CBS Saturday Mornings” co-host Dana Jacobson about Swift winning her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award for her album “Midnights.” During the Grammy ceremony, Swift also announced a new album to be released in April.

“I was fortunate, we landed in Las Vegas just in time for me to turn it on, on my phone, and catch her winning her 13th award announcing her new album,” Kelce said. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”

He continued to reflect on Swift during a media session Tuesday.

“She’s as much of a professional as I’ve ever met,” he said. “She just has a desire and love for what she does. You can tell in how she creates things, how she strategically goes about her career. You can tell she loves every single bit of it.”

Whether Swift will make it in time for Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and the 49ers remains to be seen, as she will performing in Tokyo the night before as part of her Eras Tour. However, Japan’s U.S. embassy last week tried to reassure the public she would, thanks to the 17-hour time difference. Her trip to Vegas could bring some criticism, as she will likely take a private plane, which will come with steep carbon dioxide emissions.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Feb. 11, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.