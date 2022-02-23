Transportation Funding Coming to Mid-Michigan

The federal government is providing mid-Michigan communities with more than $4.6 million to strengthen public transportation.
Transit systems have suffered from decades of underinvestment, causing delays and disruptions for passengers. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law represents the largest-ever investment in public transit across Michigan and the country.
This amount represent only the first round of funding communities will receive. The funds can be applied to new buses, station repairs and other safety initiatives.
Saginaw will receive $743,325, Bay City gets $565,243 and Midland is slated to get $450,727. The lion’s share will go to Flint, which will receive $2,643,781, plus$212,415 for Flint to support transit for seniors and persons with disabilities, funding key resources such as wheelchair lifts, mobility management programs and accessible transit vehicles.