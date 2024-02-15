Train Involved in Saginaw Township Crash Amidst Heavy Snowfall Thursday

Police are investigating a crash involving a train and two vehicles that occurred Thursday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened around 8:20 in Saginaw Township at the intersection of Tittabawasse and Lawndale Roads. According to the Saginaw Township Police Department, a westbound Dodge Dakota driven by a 50-year-old Saginaw man was unable to stop at a red light on Tittabawassee amidst heavy snowfall and crashed into a Kia Telluride driven by a 43-year-old woman from Auburn.

Investigators say the crash forced the Kia onto the railroad tracks at the intersection, where it was struck by a train travelling southeast. The woman was able to escape before the collision with the train. The pickup driver was able to get out of his vehicle, which then caught fire. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.