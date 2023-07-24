Train Derails in Bay County, No Injuries or Environmental Hazards Reported

Fire crews in Kawkawlin were called to the scene of a train derailment last Friday around 1:00 P.M.

The train, owned by Lake State Railway Company, was pulling a total of 61 cars along the tracks when six of them slipped from the tracks, some of them tipping over at the intersection of Old Kawkawlin and Russell roads. Investigators say the infrastructure in the area is old and needs to be rebuilt. Most of the cars were empty, though some of them were hauling lumber. There no hazardous materials and officials say there was no threat to the surrounding area or to the public.

No one was hurt in the accident, which remains under investigation.