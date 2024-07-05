Traffic Restrictions Eased Until Monday

Traffic restrictions due to road construction will remain lifted through the weekend.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, work is being suspended and lanes are being reopened on 105 out of 174 ongoing projects around the state. The lifting of restrictions began Wednesday afternoon, and will remain in place until 6 a.m. on Monday. MDOT says the move will help ease congestion and increase safety for the over 2.6 million Michiganders estimated to be travelling long distances over the weekend.

The list of openings includes US-10 at Mackinaw Road in Bay County, which will have one lane open in either direction. The exit ramps and bridge will remain closed.