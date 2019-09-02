Traffic Delays, Enforcement Stepped Up in Saginaw Township
(Alpha Media file photo)
Motorists in Saginaw Township are being advised about possible slow traffic due to the extension of repaving on Shattuck Rd. between Bay and Center.
Construction is expected to last for several weeks due to unexpected delays with Shattuck reduced to one lane in either direction. Motorists with students at Sherwood Elementary or Heritage High are advised to utilize McCarty to approach both schools from the north.
Township police will have a greater presence with high visibility traffic enforcement in the area of all schools throughout the school year. All roads around schools will have a reduced speed limit of 25 miles per hour during morning arrival and afternoon departure.