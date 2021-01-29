Tracking Biden's Cabinet picks as administration takes shape

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden has nominated and appointed 25 people to serve in his Cabinet: the 15 heads of the executive departments, and 10 individuals who the president designates as cabinet-level. Adding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brings that number to 26.
Mr. Biden spent the weeks after the election preparing to take the helm of the federal government, while many in the Trump administration would neither acknowledge his victory nor help with the transition. This has delayed the Senate’s consideration of his Cabinet. However, five of his nominees testified in their confirmation hearings on the eve of Mr. Biden’s inauguration, and some may be confirmed as early as Inauguration Day.
The president-elect has praised his Cabinet as one of “firsts,” with a number of his nominees poised to break barriers if they are confirmed by the Senate.
Here are the people Mr. Biden has tapped to serve in the top ranks of his administration:
Cabinet
- Agriculture: Tom Vilsack
- Commerce: Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo; January 26 confirmation hearing
- Defense: Retired General Lloyd Austin; January 19 confirmation hearing; January 21 House Armed Services waiver hearing; confirmed January 22, 93-2.
- Education: Miguel Cardona
- Energy: Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm; January 27 confirmation hearing
- Health and Human Services: California Attorney General Xavier Becerra
- Homeland Security: Alejandro Mayorkas; January 19 confirmation hearing; nomination advanced by Senate Homeland Security Committee January 26. Confirmation vote scheduled for February 1.
- Housing and Urban Development: Congresswoman Marcia Fudge of Ohio; January 28 confirmation hearing
- Interior: Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico
- Justice Department: Judge Merrick Garland
- Labor: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh
- State: Tony Blinken; January 19 confirmation hearing.
- Transportation: Pete Buttigieg; January 21 confirmation hearing; nomination advanced by Senate Commerce Committee January 27. Confirmation vote scheduled for February 2.
- Treasury: Janet Yellen; January 19 confirmation hearing; January 25 confirmed 84-15.
- Veterans Affairs: Denis McDonough; confirmation hearing January 27.
Cabinet-Level
- White House chief of staff: Ron Klain; not a Senate-confirmed position.
- Council of Economic Advisers: Cecilia Rouse
- Office of Management and Budget: Neera Tanden
- Director of National Intelligence: Avril Haines; January 19 confirmation hearing; January 21, confirmed 84-10
- Small Business Administration: Isabel Casillas Guzman
- U.S. Trade Representative: Katherine Tai
- U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Linda Thomas-Greenfield
- Environmental Protection Agency: Michael Regan
- Special envoy for climate: John Kerry
- Science adviser and director of Office of Science and Technology Policy: Eric Lander