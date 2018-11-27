Toys for Tots Drive Held at Kochville Township Business

Gordmans in Kochville Township has teamed up with the US Marine Corps in a Toys for Tots drive today.

Located at 5204 Bay Rd., the drive took place from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Customers brought unused, unwrapped toys to donate to needy children in Saginaw County.

Store manager Carrie Zuellig says Gordmans has been involved with Toys for Tots since 2011. She says there’s something new the company is doing this year.

“We have Gordy (Hugglesworth) the bear, or custom designed, F.A.O. Schwartz teddy bear. He is available for purchase. A dollar of that purchase will go for Toys for Tots… Gordy’s also participating in a social media event. Any guests who purchase Gordy and takes a photo of it on social media with the hashtag #gogordygo, Gordmans will also make another donation to Toys for Tots.”

The program, begun by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in 1947, starts on October 1 each year and ends December 31. About 800 families in Saginaw County benefit from the program each year.

People who would like to donate to Toys for Tots don’t have to wait for a toy drive, however, visit the Saginaw County Toys for Tots website for a list of drop-off locations.