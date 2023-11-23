Tow 2 Go Offers Free Towing to Keep People Safe Over the Holiday Weekend

Triple A is offering free towing services this holiday weekend for people who are impaired or intoxicated.

The Tow to Go program will run through Monday at 6:00 A.M. Triple A officials say the service is a last resort for people who may not have a designated driver or taxi to get them home safely. The service is not limited to Triple A members. Call 1-855-286-9246 to request a tow truck to transport a driver and their vehicle home safely. The service is free within a ten mile radius.