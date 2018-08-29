Tornadoes Confirmed in Northern Michigan

Two tornadoes have been confirmed as part of Tuesday night’s severe weather in many parts of Michigan. The National Weather Service has determined that two weak tornadoes touched down in Ogemaw and Antrim counties. An EF-1 tornado with winds up to 100 mph damaged a pair of homes near West Branch, while an EF-0 tornado with 80 mph winds caused damage to a number of trees near Alba.

The National Weather Service said the storms also brought up to 3 inches of rain in the Grand Rapids area. Utility companies reported thousands of power outages. Consumers Energy brought in crews from four other states to help with restoration efforts. Some customers have been told it may be Friday before their power is restored. Consumers reminds the public to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and call 9-1-1 and Consumers customer service to report them.