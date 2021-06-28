Tornado Damages Homes, Leaves Minor Injuries in Port Austin Area

An EF-2 tornado is responsible for several damaged homes in the Port Austin area on Saturday, June 26.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado began at 5:49 p.m. during a thunderstorm that tracked across the state from the southwest. It first touched down four miles southwest of Port Austin near the Port Crescent Rd. and Sand Rd. intersection, heading northeast across M-53. It then crossed N. Hellems Rd., eventually reaching Lake Huron from the Eagle Bay Public Access Point.
Along its path, several trees and tree limbs were snapped and six homes sustained damage. Three roofs became detached completely, while one roof sustained major damage. Two garages and a barn were completely destroyed. Six People suffered minor injuries from the tornado.
A tornado also touched down in Clare County. The EF-0 tornado touched down at 5:09 p.m. three miles northeast of Clare near Cornwell Ave. and Surrey Rd., according to the National Weather Service. It tracked about six miles northeast of Clare of Adams Rd. and Brand Ave., ending around 5:16. There are no reports of any injuries, though damage includes multiple snapped tree limbs and a metal roof torn from a barn.
Three other tornados were reported in Michigan, in Ionia and Mecosta counties.