Top Tennis Players In The World Coming To Midland

World class pro tennis returns to Midland early next year. The Dow Tennis Classic at the Greater Midland Tennis Center opens January 28th.

The seven day event, a U. S. Tennis Association Pro Circuit event, includes woman tennis players from around the world. A qualifying tournament, with 24 singles matches will be January 28th and 29th. The main draw, with 32 singles matches and 16 doubles matches, begin Janaury 29th concluding with the finals on February 3rd.

Some past competitors include Maria Sharapova, a former world number 1, five time Grand Slam singles champ, competed in the 2003 event, originally the Dow Corning Tennis Classic.

Dow assumed the title sponsor role with the merger of the two companies. Midland native Meredith McGrath reached number 19 in the world, a 19-95 U-S Open Mixed Doubles champion. The Midland tourney has one of the largest purses on the U.S.T.A. circuit.