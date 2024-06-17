Tony Awards winners list for 2024: Live updates

▶ Watch Video: Ariana DeBose on hosting the Tony Awards for the third time

The 2024 Tony Awards are underway as the best of Broadway is honored throughout Sunday night’s ceremony.

“Hell’s Kitchen,” the jukebox musical featuring songs by and inspired by the life of Alicia Keys, and “Stereophonic,” a play that, while not a musical, does feature several original songs from Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, both earned the most nominations with 13 each. They are nominated for best musical and best play, respectively.

Several movie and TV stars are also nominated for Tony Awards for their performances this year, including Jessica Lange, Rachel McAdams, Sarah Paulson and Daniel Radcliffe, nominated for his role in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along.”

Ariana DeBose has returned to host the main program for the third year in a row. The ceremony is airing live on CBS and Paramount+, though several awards were given out before the TV broadcast began. The first awards of the night were streamed live on PlutoTV during “The Tony Awards: Act One,” hosted by Julianne Hough and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

As always, the night will also be filled with performances from nominated musicals and plays, including “Stereophonic,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” and “The Who’s Tommy,” a revival of the musical based on the classic 1969 rock album.

Below is a full list of winners and nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People” — Winner

William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Will Brill, “Stereophonic” — Winner

Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”

Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”

Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”

Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”

Best Book of a Musical

“Suffs” — Winner

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“The Notebook”

“The Outsiders”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Costume Design of a Play

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” — Winner

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

“Stereophonic”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

“The Great Gatsby” — Winner

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Suffs”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Orchestrations

“Merrily We Roll Along” — Winner

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“The Outsiders”

“Stereophonic”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club” — Winner

“Back to the Future: The Musical”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Here Lies Love”

“Lempicka”

“The Outsiders”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

“Stereophonic” — Winner

“Appropriate”

“An Enemy of the People”

“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

Best Choreography

“Illinoise” — Winner

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Here Lies Love”

“The Outsiders”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

“The Outsiders” — Winner

“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”

“Hell’s Kitchen”

“Illinoise”

“Water for Elephants”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

“Appropriate” — Winner

“An Enemy of the People”

“Grey House”

“Prayer for the French Republic”

“Stereophonic”

Best Sound Design of a Play

“Stereophonic” — Winner

“Appropriate”

“Grey House”

“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”

“Mary Jane”

Best Sound Design of a Musical