Tom Holland says he’s taking a “year off” after filming “The Crowded Room”

Tom Holland said he’s taking off a “year off” after filming the new Apple+ TV series, “The Crowded Room.”

The “Spider-Man” star, who also served as an executive producer on the psychological drama, told Extra this week that he enjoyed playing both acting and producing in it, but acknowledged that it was a “tough time.”

“We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that being a producer dealing with the day-to-day kind of problems that come with any film set added that extra level of pressure,” he told the outlet.

Tom Holland at the premiere of “The Crowded Room” held at the Museum of Modern Art on June 1, 2023 in New York City. Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

The British actor, 27, said the show “did break” him and led him to take some time away from his craft.

“There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break,'” he added. “I disappeared. I went to Mexico for a week and had some time on a beach. And I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

According to Apple’s description, “The Crowded Room” is set in New York City in 1979 as Danny Sullivan, played by Holland, is arrested for a shocking crime, and an investigator is trying to solve it. Sullivan is a character loosely based on Billy Milligan, who was the first person to successfully use multiple personality disorder as a defense in court. The 10-episode series premieres on Friday.

“I just was terrified by the idea of playing this character, and for me that’s a really good thing, so I said yes,” Holland said.

Last month, Holland told Entertainment Weekly he has been sober for over a year in part because of the project. The actor in the past has been vocal about his own mental health and said viewers will have “more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues.”