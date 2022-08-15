Tom Holland says he’s taking a social media break to take care of mental health

“Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland says he’s stepping away from social media in order to take care of his mental health.

Holland, 26, made the announcement to his nearly 68 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

“I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming,” he said in a video. “I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So, I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Actor Tom Holland says he’s taking a break from social media to preserve his mental health. / Getty Images

Before this post, Holland hadn’t uploaded a post on Instagram since July 1. He hasn’t used Twitter – where he has over 7 million followers – since February.

Holland said he briefly came back to Instagram to promote Stem 4 – a U.K. based mental health charity that contributes toward “helping young kids who are suffering.” He supports Stem 4 though his organization, The Brothers Trust.

“There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something we should be ashamed of,” he said. Before signing off, he said he would “disappear” from Instagram again.

Holland isn’t the only celebrity who has taken a break from social media or quit it altogether for mental health reasons. In an interview earlier this year, Selena Gomez revealed she has stayed off her social media profiles for more than four and a half years, saying she’s “happier” and “more present” since she made the decision.