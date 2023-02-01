Tom Brady says he’s retiring from the NFL “for good”

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he’s retiring from the league “for good.”

Brady, the 199th pick of the 2000 draft, called it quits in a video posted to social media after 23 seasons in the NFL and seven Super Bowl wins. The 45-year-old quarterback said he was “retiring, for good” and acknowledged his short-lived retirement last year.

BREAKING: Tom Brady announced he is “retiring, for good.” “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream, I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said in a video posted this morning. pic.twitter.com/DO2LE0L0td — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2023

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady said. “It won’t be long winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used my up last year.”

“Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” he added. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.