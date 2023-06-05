WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Tolling Date Set for Bay City’s Liberty Bridge

By News Desk
June 5, 2023 7:00AM EDT
Tolling Date Set for Bay City’s Liberty Bridge
(source: BCBP)

Bay City Bridge Partners has announced a date for tolling to begin on the Liberty Bridge.

Tolling is set to begin on Friday, June 16. The organization encourages residents who have yet to do so to register for a BC-PASS account by visiting baycitybridgepartners.com. Registrants will receive a transponder in the mail which will provide discounted rates to cross the Liberty Bridge. You can also register by visiting the BCBP Customer Service Center in person at 300 Center Avenue, Suite 101 in Bay City.

Businesses that would like to set up commercial accounts can email [email protected].

