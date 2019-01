Three goats managed to escape to safety without injury after an early morning fire that destroyed an eight foot by 10 foot shed at Leaman’s Green Apple Barn in Tittabawassee Township.

Firefighters responded to 7485 North River Road just before 6:30 Monday morning and spent about half an hour on scene. Authorities suspect heat lamps set up to keep

the goats warm were responsible for starting the blaze.

Leaman’s employees were working to build a new shed to house the goats after the fire.