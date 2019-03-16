Tittabawassee River Flooding Closes More Roads Saturday

A Flood Warning is still in effect by the National Weather Service for the Tittabawassee River in Midland County.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Tittabawasee River is at 25.41 feet. Flood stage is 24 feet. The river appears to be slowly cresting just below 27 feet.

The following roadways have been reported as closed due to flooding:

* Tittabawassee River Rd.

* Golfside Drive

* Emerson Park Rd

* Towsley Street

* Dublin between Tittabawassee River Rd and Plumtree Ln

* St. Andrews between Orchard and Eastman

* Currie Parkway

* Pomeranky Road

* St. Charles Street

* Poseyville Rd from Ashby to Ellsworth

* Pine River Rd

* Main Street between Emerson Park to Sugnet

* Whitman Drive

* Atwell St

* Soper Street

* Forest Street

* Main Street from Orchard to University

The National Weather Service has forecasted the Tittabawassee River to crest at 26.6 feet Saturday afternoon.

Do not drive through flooded areas. If you must travel, please watch for standing water over many streets throughout the City of Midland and Midland County. Proceed with extreme caution and never drive through standing water.

Residents are advised to obey all road closure signs and to stay clear of standing water, flooded areas and floating debris. Do not attempt to drive or walk through any standing water. Residents should take extra precaution where electrical items may be submerged.

Please continue to monitor flooding and street closures via the following resources:

* www.midland911.org

* Midland County 911, Midland County Emergency Management and City of Midland Facebook pages

* Call 2-1-1 and/or sign up for 911 text and email alerts through Nixle.com<https://nixle.com/>