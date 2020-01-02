      Weather Alert

Tittabawassee Flooding Still Causing Closures

Ric Antonio
Jan 2, 2020 @ 12:49pm
West Michigan Ave/St. Andrews rd in Saginaw Township Blocked off due to water on the roadway (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Frozen ground and recent rain are to blame for roads and other public areas being closed due to flooding.

Rain coming down over the course of 30 hours from Sunday December 30th through Monday the 31st has left parks, roadways, and golf courses in some areas flooded, but water levels are slowly decreasing.

A Flooded West Michigan Park on West Michigan Ave across from the Saginaw Wastewater Treatment Plant (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)

Midland recently had it’s flood warning lifted, but further down along the saginaw river, St Andrews rd. and West Michigan Ave. between Center and Gratiot was still blocked off as of Noon due to water on the roadway.

West Michigan Park across from the Saginaw Township Wastewater Treatment Plant is also currently closed…due to being completely under water

