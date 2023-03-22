Tinder Date Rape Suspect Arraigned in Saginaw

The man accused of raping a woman he met on the dating app Tinder has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct among other charges.

33-year-old-Clarence Hatchett was arraigned Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at gunpoint. He faces possible life in prison if convicted of charges including two counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct using a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, criminal sexual conduct during a felony, third and fourth degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coersion, criminal sexual conduct-assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and interfering with electronic communications.

Early Saturday morning, Saginaw Police were called to a local hospital where they found a 22-year-old Saginaw woman who said she had been raped by Hatchett at his residence. They went to the home in the 1100 block of Morris Street to find two other adults and a child, and Hatchett was hiding in the attic. He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies.

He remains lodged in Saginaw County Jail on $700,000 bond.