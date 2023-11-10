Tim Scott reveals girlfriend after third GOP debate

▶ Watch Video: Where do the Republican 2024 candidates stand after 3rd Trump-less debate?

Sen. Tim Scott‘s viral moment Wednesday came after the Republican debate when the candidate finally revealed his long-term girlfriend to the public, ending months of secrecy surrounding their relationship.

The campaign confirmed that Mindy Noce, an interior designer and mother of three living in the Charleston, South Carolina, area, is the blond woman who joined the senator on stage for a picture after the debate. Scott told reporters in Miami that they have been dating for “about a year or so.”

While Republican contenders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy have proudly showcased their spouses during their campaigns, Scott has faced relentless inquiries about his unmarried status, as he preached his unwavering commitment to his faith to voters.

The senator had remained tight-lipped about his girlfriend, deflecting questions about her identity throughout his campaign. In September, Scott told a crowd of Iowa voters that he was dating a “lovely Christian girl.”

Scott later told The Washington Post that he had met his girlfriend through a mutual friend who goes to church with the senator.

In past remarks, Scott said he would not be “dragging” his girlfriend onto the campaign trail unless he had plans to marry her.

“I hope that happens, to be honest with you,” Scott told The Washington Post.