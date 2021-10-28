TikTok star accused of killing wife was “extremely jealous,” cousin says

A TikTok star accused of killing his newly estranged wife and her male friend in San Diego last week was “extremely jealous,” the star’s cousin told CBS affiliate KFMB-TV. Louie Marinari told the station he met with his cousin Ali Abulaban three days before prosecutors say Abulaban fatally shot his wife Ana Abulaban, 28, and her friend Rayburn Barron, 29.

Ali Abulaban, 29, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and is being held without bail. If he’s convicted, he could face the death penalty.

He’s known as JinnKid on TikTok, the popular short video app. When Marinari met with his cousin days before the killings, Marinari told KFMB-TV that Ali Abulaban pulled out a bag of cocaine.

“I was like, ‘You’re going to get us all in trouble,'” Marinari told the station. “He’s like, ‘I’m JinnKid,’ you know, ‘Nobody can touch me because I’m JinnKid.'”

Marinari told the station Ana Abulaban’s social life “flourished” after the couple moved to San Diego in February and he didn’t think her husband liked that.

“I think he became extremely jealous of that, extremely jealous and furious,” Marinari told the station.

Marinari said Ana Abulaban’s friends didn’t want to spend time with her husband.

“He just became super jealous because his wife was going out with friends, and he wasn’t involved, and he wanted to control her,” Marinari said. “He wanted to know what she was doing every time of the day.”

Ali Abulaban Jarrod Valliere/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

Prosecutors said Ana Abulaban asked her husband to leave their apartment October 18. Marinari told KFMB-TV that Ali Abulaban thought the separation was temporary.

“He was in denial about it,” Marinari said. “He thought they were going to get back together.”

According to prosecutors, Ali Abulaban returned to the apartment last Thursday and installed an app on an iPad belonging to the couple’s 5-year-old daughter that allowed him to listen in on conversations. Prosecutors said he shot and killed his wife and Barron in the apartment later that day after listening to her speaking with a man.

Marinari said he now hates his cousin. “I have so much anger towards him,” Marinari told KFMB-TV, “and I hope that they punish him to the full extent of the law because he deserves it.”