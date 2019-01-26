Tigers Fans Excited At Zehnder’s Snowfest

Hopes are high for every Major League baseball team at this time of year and the Detroit Tigers are no exception.

A delegation of players, coaches and front office staff wrapped up a two day Winter Caravan Friday with a stop at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth in the midst of Snowfest.

Tigers Manager Ron Gardenhire promised his players will work hard and focus on fundamentals as they work to get back into contention. The Tigers’ mascot Paws high fived fans and posed for lots of selfies. Special Tigers jerseys were presented to Frankenmuth institutions Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland and the Michigan Heroes Museum.