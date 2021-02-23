Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries in rollover crash

▶ Watch Video: CBSN Los Angeles

Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Los Angeles and is currently undergoing surgery, his agent said in a statement. Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by first responders, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the scene at 7:12 a.m. local time Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Woods was the only person inside the vehicle, which sustained “major damage” in the crash.

His agent, Mark Steinberg, told CBS Sports that Woods “suffered multiple leg injuries” in the crash. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” he said.

Woods, widely considered as one of the greatest golfers of all-time, has 82 career PGA Tour wins, including 15 major championships.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.