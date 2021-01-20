Tiffany Trump announces engagment

President Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, announced her engagement to boyfriend Michael Boulos on Tuesday on social media. The news came on Mr. Trump’s final full day in office before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” the 27-year-old wrote on social media. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

Tiffany, Mr. Trump’s only child with his second wife, actress Marla Maples, posted a photo with her fiancé standing at the White House.

Boulos posted the same photo, writing: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

The announcement garnered many messages of congratulations from supporters, family and friends.

Maples posted an Instagram story congratulating the couple: “Celebrating God’s endless blessing of love. May God’s blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom.”

Ivanka Trump, Tiffany’s half sister, wrote, “So happy for you and Michael! Love you Tiff!”

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders commented on the post, “Congratulations!!! So excited for you both!”

UFC fighter and Trump supporter Colby Covington commented, “Congrats! Here’s to wishing you two a lifetime of love and happiness,” on Tiffany’s Instagram post.

Tiffany appears to have first posted a photo with Boulos on Instagram in January 2019. That image is tagged as being taken at The White House and shows the pair standing in front of a Christmas tree.

Boulos graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Regent’s University London in 2018 and later earned his master’s in project management from City, University of London in 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. He began a position working as the vice president of business development at the KT Corporation, a water filtration company, this January, according to the site.

He is the son of a well-off family with businesses in Nigeria, People reports.