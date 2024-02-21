Lottery Ticket Worth $25,000/Yr Bought in Mount Pleasant

A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year was bought at a Mount Pleasant corner store.

According to the Michigan Lottery, the winning “Lucky for Life” game ticket was purchased at Borders Corner store on East Pickard Road, and matched the numbers 05-07-13-37-39 that were drawn Tuesday night. The winner can choose between $25 thousand each year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or a one-time lump sum of $390,000.

The Lottery says this is the first time a Michigan player has won a lifetime prize playing the game, which is available in 26 states.