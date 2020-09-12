Thumb Teen Killed During Youth Deer Hunt
Just before nine Saturday morning, Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a cornfield on Limerick Road, between Farver and Maxwell Roads in Chandler Twp, which was the scene of fatal accident. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said preliminary investigation indicates that a 14 year old youth from Elkton had been dropped off earlier to deer hunt in that field and it is believed he may have fallen asleep once there. A little while later, a 25 year old man from Pigeon arrived to finish harvesting the field with a large Krone corn chopper. Unaware anyone was in the corn field the hunter was accidentally driven over and found by the chopper operator a very short while later. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Huron County Medical Examiner’s Office has ordered an autopsy to occur in the coming days. The name of the victim was not released. No other information is available at this time.