Thumb Hospitals to Lose Funding Under Line-Item Vetoes
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s line-item vetoes in the state budget are going to affect rural hospitals.
With the legislature on break until December, Thumb area hospitals are facing a $25 million budget shortfall in the Rural Access Pool and OB Stabilization Fund. The loss of state funding can have a major negative impact on rural residents who rely on those small hospitals providing access to healthcare.
Covenant Healthcare calls the loss of funding a “catastrophic blow” and is calling on the governor and the legislature to resolve the issue quickly.