      Weather Alert

Thumb Hospitals to Lose Funding Under Line-Item Vetoes

Michael Percha
Nov 20, 2019 @ 8:34am
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s line-item vetoes in the state budget are going to affect rural hospitals.

With the legislature on break until December, Thumb area hospitals are facing a $25 million budget shortfall in the Rural Access Pool and OB Stabilization Fund. The loss of state funding can have a major negative impact on rural residents who rely on those small hospitals providing access to healthcare.

Covenant Healthcare calls the loss of funding a “catastrophic blow” and is calling on the governor and the legislature to resolve the issue quickly.

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
The Success Of Bay City's Uptown Project Has Developers Looking To The East
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
Sports News