Thumb Area Woman Wins Big on Big Spin Show

A Huron County woman is a million dollars richer after winning on the Michigan Lottery’s Big Spin Show.

The show provides buyers of non winning Big Spin tickets a chance to win again by entering those ticket’s codes online, with participants selected to spin a wheel to get a guaranteed prize. Aimee Krull of Port Austin won the prize last week.

Krull says she plans on buying a car, taking a vacation and completing home renovations with her winnings.