Governor Signs “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order for Michigan

THRIVE Looking for Medical Supply Donations

Michael Percha
Mar 23, 2020 @ 10:37am
(Alpha Media file photo)

The Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance are seeking donations of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The group’s THRIVE initiative is looking to supply the region’s health systems and departments with items like N-95 face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, surgical gloves and more. The donations are addressing a supply shortage of these critical items health professionals need to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Visit the THRIVE website to fill out a donation form. Businesses will be contacted with instructions after filling out the form on how to drop the items off. For more information, email Dallas Rau at d.rau@thrivegreatlakesbay.org or Tera Szeliga at tszeliga@greatlakesbay.org.

