THRIVE Looking for Medical Supply Donations
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance and the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance are seeking donations of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The group’s THRIVE initiative is looking to supply the region’s health systems and departments with items like N-95 face masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, surgical gloves and more. The donations are addressing a supply shortage of these critical items health professionals need to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Visit the THRIVE website to fill out a donation form. Businesses will be contacted with instructions after filling out the form on how to drop the items off. For more information, email Dallas Rau at d.rau@thrivegreatlakesbay.org or Tera Szeliga at tszeliga@greatlakesbay.org.