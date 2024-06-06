Three-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Being Struck By Car in Saginaw

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in Saginaw on June 1.

Police were sent to the area of Webber and Frueh streets near Jesse Loomis Elementary around 5:00 p.m. after receiving a report two children had been struck by a car. Police say the girls, ages three and four, were leaving the playground unattended and crossed the street when they were hit by a silver 2015 Buick Enclave heading west. The driver, a 64-year-old Sagianw resident, has been cooperating in the investigation, according to police.

Both girls were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The four-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released while the younger girl was hospitalized for life threatening injuries. Officials announced Thursday, June 6, the younger girl died due to her injuries. The crash is still under investigation.