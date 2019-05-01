Three Year Old Property Damage Case Results in Arrest

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man Tuesday, April 30 for a June 2016 incident involving damage to a boat.

39-year-old Travis Kosinski of Port Austin is accused of drilling holes in the hull, floor, engine and gas tank of a 24 foot 1974 Sea Ray while it was stored in a shed. The boat was owned by Troy Kosinski, also of Port Austin. Several hundred dollars worth of fishing equipment and a GPS were also taken. The boat was considered a total loss. Troy Kosinski offered a $2,000 reward for information about the incident.

Police received a tip about two months ago after the suspect mentioned the incident to others. Kosinski is charged with breaking and entering with intent to cause damage and commit larceny. He is currently out on a $500 bond.