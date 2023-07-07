Three Teens Injured in Oil Tank Explosion

Three boys were injured in an oil tank explosion in Birch Run June 23.

A recent report by the Michigan State Police indicates the teens, ages 13, 14 and 15 were lighting leaves on fire near two crude oil tanks behind Marshall Green Middle School in the 11000 block of Maple Road. The boys allegedly dropped the flaming debris into one of the tanks, creating a flash fire and causing both tanks to rupture. Oil leaked from the rupture.

The teens were taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The tanks were repaired and oil cleaned by Bailer Oil Company, which leases property from the school district.