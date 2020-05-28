Three Rescued in Two Huron County Marine Incidents
Huron County Caseville Patrol Boat drops off rescued swimmers (source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)
The Huron County Sheriff’s Department was busy with two separate water rescues Wednesday night. Just before 6:00 p.m., two women who had been using swim floaties at Sleeper State Park Beach in Lake Township had to be rescued in a patrol boat after windy conditions pushed them far from shore and they had trouble getting back. The 26-year-old woman from Swartz Creek and 50-year-old woman from Caro were not injured.
The second incident, just after 9:00 p.m., happened about 2.5 miles west of the Port Austin Reef light in Port Austin Township, where a 61-year-old man from Lake Orion was stranded on his 14′ boat when the engine failed. He was also rescued by patrol boat and was not injured.