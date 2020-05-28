      Breaking News
DAM STRUCTURAL CONCERNS CONTINUE, STAY OFF LAKES AND DAMS!!!

Three Rescued in Two Huron County Marine Incidents

Ann Williams
May 28, 2020 @ 1:57pm
Huron County Caseville Patrol Boat drops off rescued swimmers (source: Huron County Sheriff's Office)

The Huron County Sheriff’s Department was busy with two separate water rescues Wednesday night. Just before 6:00 p.m., two women who had been using swim floaties at Sleeper State Park Beach in Lake Township had to be rescued in a patrol boat after windy conditions pushed them far from shore and they had trouble getting back. The 26-year-old woman from Swartz Creek and 50-year-old woman from Caro were not injured.

The second incident, just after 9:00 p.m., happened about 2.5 miles west of the Port Austin Reef light in Port Austin Township, where a 61-year-old man from Lake Orion was stranded on his 14′ boat when the engine failed. He was also rescued by patrol boat and was not injured.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News