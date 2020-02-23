Three People Stabbed At Mt. Pleasant Night Spot
(Alpha Media file photo)
A fight around midnight Saturday lead to the stabbing of three people at the Wayside Central Bar at 2000 South Mission in Mt. Pleasant. Police said the victims were taken to area hospitals. The names of the victims and their conditions were not immediately available.
Mt. Pleasant Police interviewed numerous witnesses and video footage was reviewed which lead to the identification and arrest of a suspect in the knife assaults. The suspect fled from the bar after the stabbings, but was apprehended a short time later. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no safety concern to the public at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Mt. Pleasant Police Departments anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.
Police were assisted by Central Michigan University Police, Michigan State Police, Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Mobile Medical Response and Mt. Pleasant Fire Department.