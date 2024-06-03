WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Three People Injured, Two Critically, In Early Morning Saginaw Shooting

By jonathan.dent
June 3, 2024 10:21AM EDT
Three People Injured, Two Critically, In Early Morning Saginaw Shooting
(Getty Images)

Two people are in critical condition after a shooting in Saginaw just after midnight on Monday, June 3.

Police say the shooting occurrd in the 4000 block of Wisner Street between East Genesee and Cumberland. Responding officers found a 29-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital, and was in critical condition as of Monday morning. Two men, also suffering from gunshot wounds, went to the hospital in private vehicles. Police say a 44-year-old Saginaw man was listed in critical condition, while a 30-year-old man from Florida was in stable condition. According to investigators, all three were shot in the same incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Jebb at (989) 759-1762 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

