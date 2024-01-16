Three People Dead Following Suspected Murder-Suicide in Oscoda County

Three people are dead following a suspected murder-suicide in Oscoda County Monday evening.

State Police say a sheriff’s deputy went to a home on East Royal Oak Road in Fairview around 6:10 p.m. for a well-being check of the three residents. The deputy reportedly didn’t receive any response and did not notice anything suspicious.

Around 11:40 p.m. police say family members gave deputies access to the home, but heavy smoke forced them to retreat and call for the Fairview Fire Department. When deputies and firefighters entered the home again, they discovered the bodies of a 75-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman in the house, then the body of a 54-year-old man in the garage with a pistol nearby, according to police.

State Police are investigating the incident, and say the two women may have been murdered and the man is believed to have taken his own life.

Police say the three people were related to one another.