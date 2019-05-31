Three Men Ordained To Be Priests In The Saginaw Catholic Diocese

Priest candidates prostrate themselves in prayer as part of their ordination ceremony. Marc Hopps is closest with Matt Federico in the middle and Stephen Blaxton to his left. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

A capacity crowd in Saginaw’s Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption looked on Friday as three men were ordained to become priests in the Saginaw Catholic Diocese.

Stephen Blaxton of Shepherd studied business and worked as an auditor before entering the seminary. Matt Federico of Saginaw considered a career in music before becoming a seminarian. Marc Hopps of Bay City entered the seminary shortly after graduating from All Saints High School.

The three men have already been assigned to local churches.