Three Men Indicted in Firearm Theft Case

January 11, 2024 2:03PM EST
(Getty Images)

Three men from Flint have been indicted for stealing 25 firearms from a sports store in December.

According to the Department of Justice, a federal grand jury in Bay City found probable cause to try 19-year-old Eben Gray II, 18-year-old Jermain Williams, and 21-year-old Donald Carson on charges of conspiracy to steal firearms from a federally licensed dealer, theft of firearms from a federally licensed dealer, and possession of stolen firearms. The men were allegedly part of a group that broke into Dunham’s Sports in Burton in the early morning hours of December 16th and stole the guns from a glass display case before selling or disposing of them later.

Gray was also indicted for possessing a machine gun in a separate incident from the following day.

The ATF and Burton Police investigated the theft, and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Timothy Turkelson.

