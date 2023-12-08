Three Men Charged Federally In Wire Fraud Case

The current and former owners of a Standish based surveying company are charged in federal court with numerous felonies regarding fraud and conspiracy.

51-year-old Adam Semenchuk of Rivers Junction, 51-year-old Jeffrey Bartlett of Standish and 46-year-old Adam Ball of Saginaw were indicted by a grand jury for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison says the men, who worked or work for Surveying Solutions, Inc., making false statements to both the U.S. and Michigan Departments of Transportation over the application and reception of highway construction and surveying contracts.

Ison says the company was awarded millions of dollars in construction and survey contracts, with the defendants claiming the company was a disadvantaged business for contract preferences, and reporting false employees costs, equipment, real estate and more to artificially inflate payments received by MDOT and funded by the US DOT.

If convicted on the wire fraud charges alone, each of the men could potentially spend the rest of their lives in prison.