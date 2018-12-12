Three Homes Damaged in Two Bridgeport Fires

(source: Alpha Media)

Two house fires were reported in Bridgeport Township Tuesday and Wednesday, December 11 and 12. The first took place in the 4000 block of Williamson Road around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire began in the kitchen and spread throughout the house, causing extensive damage. Two pets were rescued using special oxygen masks specifically designed for a dog or cat’s face. It was the department’s first time using such equipment. No people were home at the time.

The second fire took place just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Creekwood. Multiple departments responded to the scene. A gas meter had burned away from the home, leaving a run away leak of burning gas. A Consumers Energy digging crew had to shut the gas off to the home. The fire also damaged the house next door. No one was home in either structure.

