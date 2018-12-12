Three Homes Damaged in Two Bridgeport Fires

Two house fires were reported in Bridgeport Township Tuesday and Wednesday, December 11 and 12. The first took place in the 4000 block of Williamson Road around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire began in the kitchen and spread throughout the house, causing extensive damage. Two pets were rescued using special oxygen masks specifically designed for a dog or cat’s face. It was the department’s first time using such equipment. No people were home at the time.

The second fire took place just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Creekwood. Multiple departments responded to the scene. A gas meter had burned away from the home, leaving a run away leak of burning gas. A Consumers Energy digging crew had to shut the gas off to the home. The fire also damaged the house next door. No one was home in either structure.