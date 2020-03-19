      Breaking News
First Positive COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Midland County

Three Deaths in Michigan from COVID-19

Ann Williams
Mar 19, 2020 @ 11:54am
source: Centers for Disease Control

Michigan health officials now report at least three deaths in Michigan from the coronavirus outbreak. The victims are a woman in her fifties with other health complications who died at McLaren Oakland medical center in Pontiac. An 81-year-old man has also died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Both deaths occurred on Wednesday. The third death, which had previously been reported, was a man at Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

Michigan is reporting at least 110 cases of COVID-19, but that number could rise once health officials release daily totals. Most of the cases so far have been in Oakland and Wayne counties.

 

 

